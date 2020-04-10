Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $327.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

