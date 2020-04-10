TERA One Day Volume Reaches $383,522.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $383,522.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 379.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02732588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202480 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

