Tether (USDT) Market Cap Reaches $6.37 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Sistemkoin, Kryptono and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.37 billion and approximately $52.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, ZB.COM, DragonEX, C2CX, IDCM, Poloniex, IDAX, LBank, Bittrex, Bibox, EXX, Coinut, BitForex, FCoin, OKEx, MBAex, Liqui, BigONE, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Kucoin, Iquant, TDAX, CoinBene, ABCC, Trade By Trade, TOPBTC, Kraken, OOOBTC, Exmo, CoinEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, B2BX, Kryptono, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Binance, BitMart, BtcTurk, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, UEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

