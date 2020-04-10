The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,761 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,054,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

