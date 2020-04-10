Thingschain (TIC) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $14,536.17 and $7,969.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034264 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058498 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,968.54 or 1.00793735 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

