TOKPIE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $56,096.75 and $326.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

