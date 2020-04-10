TransferCoin (TX) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $19,954.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.