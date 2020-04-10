TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 4,368 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TRU traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $71.49. 1,477,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.