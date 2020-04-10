Trident Group (TRDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 378.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02734309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

