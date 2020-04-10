TRON Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $836.40 million and $1.05 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDCM, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.02784547 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinrail, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Rfinex, Kryptono, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Liquid, Cobinhood, Indodax, Braziliex, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Exmo, IDAX, Bitbns, Tidex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Coinnest, OEX, Allcoin, Upbit, LBank, Tokenomy, YoBit, Exrates, OKEx, WazirX, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, Huobi, Bit-Z, Hotbit, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coindeal, CoinEx, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, RightBTC, BitForex, ChaoEX, OpenLedger DEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Liqui, Zebpay, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDCM, DDEX, CoinFalcon, DigiFinex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

