TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $19,575.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 375.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.02709356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00201880 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

