TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 59.5% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $98,651.67 and $321.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005862 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.02351624 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001163 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008135 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

