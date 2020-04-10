Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 19,013 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 121.8% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 49,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.