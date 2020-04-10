Unibright Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Cryptopia and IDEX. Unibright has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $596,193.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

