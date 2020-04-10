Upfiring Market Capitalization Tops $829,692.47 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $829,692.47 and $825.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, COSS, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 380.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, RightBTC, COSS, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

