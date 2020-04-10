USDx stablecoin Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $147,137.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.03432341 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002286 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00753419 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004715 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,269 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.