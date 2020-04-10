Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.46% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $29,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 629,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,310. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

