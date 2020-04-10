Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 7.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $132,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 8,114,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

