Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,954,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

