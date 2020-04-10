Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.82. 24,954,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

