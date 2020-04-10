Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

