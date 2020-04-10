Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,043. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.