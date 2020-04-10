Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 8.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $51,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 216,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $803,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,479. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

