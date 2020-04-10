Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 825.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,724,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

