Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 13.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $88,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.48. 5,069,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,522. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.