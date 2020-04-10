Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,655,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.36. 9,308,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

