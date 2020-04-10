Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. 3,637,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.