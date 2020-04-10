Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last week, Veil has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $224,299.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 395.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 73,028,683 coins and its circulating supply is 64,187,754 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

