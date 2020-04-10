Veles Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Veles has a total market cap of $65,883.06 and $3.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,891.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.02322308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.72 or 0.03405889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00615304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00780751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00523713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,292,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,716 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.