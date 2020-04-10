VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a market cap of $689,666.08 and approximately $550.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059273 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.87 or 1.00919826 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,624,938 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

