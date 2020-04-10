Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,126,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.