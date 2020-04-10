VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Raised by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 5.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 705,925 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,152,000 after acquiring an additional 206,157 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

