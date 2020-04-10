Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,470.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,936,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

