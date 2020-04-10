Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.80. 10,936,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,457,408. The company has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

