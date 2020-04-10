Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $16.24 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, COSS, Allbit and Kucoin. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.24 million and $3.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Allbit, Kucoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, COSS, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

