WAX (WAXP) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Upbit and Kucoin. WAX has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,637,387,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,681,386 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Radar Relay, IDEX, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.