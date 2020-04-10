WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $84.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

