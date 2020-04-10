Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Legacy Housing (LEGH)

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2020 – Legacy Housing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

3/31/2020 – Legacy Housing had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Legacy Housing had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Legacy Housing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Legacy Housing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Legacy Housing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

2/27/2020 – Legacy Housing was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Legacy Housing was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 34,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Get Legacy Housing Corp alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,156 shares of company stock worth $139,168. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $5,084,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.