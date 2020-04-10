Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oxford Instruments (OXIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON: OXIG) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/30/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/18/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/24/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/19/2020 – Oxford Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:OXIG traded up GBX 66 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,308 ($17.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The company has a market cap of $751.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,274.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,416.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

