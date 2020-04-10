Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Boosted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $97,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.75. 1,189,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

