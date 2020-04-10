William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $12.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $56.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $58.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,168.80.

NYSE AZO opened at $940.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $944.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,090.83. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

