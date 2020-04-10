William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

TPX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

