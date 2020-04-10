Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

WIT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,998 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

