Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.83.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

