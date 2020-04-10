Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

