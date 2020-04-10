World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of World Fuel Services worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

