Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

