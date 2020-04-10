Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

HBB stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

