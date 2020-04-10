Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.67). Alimera Sciences reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million.

ALIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

