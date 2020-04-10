Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Meritor posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

